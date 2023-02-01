Cal addressed one of its most pressing needs Wednesday as JUCO offensive lineman Martin Tine signed with the Golden Bears after visiting Berkeley last weekend.

Tine was also looking strongly at Coastal Carolina, where he also visited, and Fresno State, but new Cal offensive line coach Mike Bloesch went the distance in his recruitment -- literally -- to convince him the best fit and opportunity awaited him with the Bears.

"First, feeling like I was at home. Coach Bloesch, he came to the house Thursday before the visit. Came to the house, met mom, sat down, talked it up. So I was just feeling like I was at home, and then me seeing the opportunity to come in and play, make an impact right away," said Tine, who is from Houston, but spent this past season at East Los Angeles College.

"[Bloesch is] from Houston too, same city as me, so we were kind of just chatting it up, talking, just getting closer. He's on the younger end when it comes to coaches, O-line coaches specifically, and he was kind of like, he'll have rules but still have leeway, make you learn and develop as a player, don't have you scared to make mistakes and things like that."

Earlier Wednesday, Cal also announced the signing of JUCO wide receiver Marquis Montgomery and long-snapper David Bird. Both Montgomery and Tine are rated as three-star JUCO prospects.