Cal was intent on being aggressive in the transfer portal to address myriad needs, but so far the returns on that effort have specifically addressed the secondary.

The Golden Bears landed their third transfer addition Saturday as JUCO defensive back Matthew Littlejohn announced his commitment.

Littlejohn, from Citrus College in Glendora, Calif., can play safety or corner, giving the Bears a versatile utility piece in the secondary.

The program had already added Colorado cornerback transfer Kaylin Moore and UNLV CB Nohl Williams.

The Bears, who are hosting several key transfer targets at defensive end, running back and offensive line this weekend, are likely only just beginning their portal additions.