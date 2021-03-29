Jordan Walsh explains why Cal made his Top Ten
Earlier this month, 2022 4-star small forward Jordan Walsh out of Dallas, Texas announced his top ten and Cal made the cut. Walsh caught up with GoldenBearReport.com about why Cal made his top ten ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news