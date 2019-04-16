Jesuit LB Andy Alfieri Recaps Cal Visit
It wasn't a big visit weekend for the Bears, but they did host one of the best linebackers from the Pacific Northwest. Andy Alfieri, from Jesuit HS in Portland, made his way down to Berkeley for a ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news