On recruiting struggles ...

This question was, perhaps, phrased a bit more directly so forgive me for taking a few liberties here. But I think that Cal coach Justin Wilcox is absolutely aware of the trends in every recruiting room right now. Not having a top target available at quarterback, offensive line and tight end is disconcerting from the outside. I’ll be really interested to see how it progresses up until and through National Signing Day. I’m sure there will be some changes but as of right now it does raise a few concerns.

Comparing overall team speed to prior years ...

This will definitely be a theme throughout fall camp notes, but I mean this team is just so much faster than we’ve seen recently. Defensively, yes, they are faster, but they’ve never really been lacking for speed in recent years. The offense certainly looks much faster than it did a year ago, which honestly, makes a lot of sense. I don’t think there’s a single group that lost more speed than it gained. J.Michael Sturdivant and Mavin Anderson are two fast receivers that we’ve never really seen here; Keleki Latu is a great athlete and fellow tight end Jermaine Terry looks faster than he was a year ago. Even freshman running back Jaydn Ott brings a new level of speed. It all has to translate to Saturday afternoons, but it should be a faster team than Wilcox has perhaps ever had.