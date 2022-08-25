With the end of fall camp officially here, let’s take a look at the pressing questions that you, dear readers, submitted to me (your loyal writer) after all we learned over the last month or so.

Straight to the good stuff ...

From what you have seen and/or heard, do you think [Bill] Musgrave's mindset is different this year?

"It almost has to be different. The talent level and experience has completely changed in the last nine months or so. I think so far the downfield passing game has been a little more successful than it has been in recent memory, and it’s also encouraging to see passes to both far and near sidelines be completed with regularity.

"I think more than anything this will be a good year to see if Musgrave takes the proverbial training wheels off the offense and lets the horses lead the cart. It seemed like every yard had to be schemed last year, whereas this year it seems like the expectation is that guys are going to make some big-time plays after the ‘expected’ yards end. Musgrave isn’t going to completely reinvent his offense this year, but I do expect to see a change in what the structure looks like.