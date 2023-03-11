Cal is set to host a significant group of visitors for the second consecutive week as the Bears continue spring practice on Saturday. Last week, Justin Wilcox and his staff had several visitors from different parts of the country out to see Berkeley during the team's first spring junior day.

This weekend's visits will be a bit more low key but will allow the prospects on campus to watch practice and get a better feel for the direction of this year's team while getting to know the staff a bit more.

There is certainly an emphasis on local prospects this weekend and other recruits from surrounding areas. You can click here to view the entire list, but two key visitors expected to stop by Cal this weekend include a pair of area targets who have continued to see their stock rise entering the spring.

Fairfield-Armijo two-way lineman Jericho Johnson just stopped by USC last week and he has plans to see schools Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Washington this spring. Modesto-Central Catholic defensive back Brooklyn Cheek has also been one of the hot names in the region as of late with recent offers from Oregon, Washington State and Arizona.

Getting both recruits on campus now before more trips take place could prove to be pivotal for the Bears as the staff looks to keep them in the mix for 2024.