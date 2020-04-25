A Hawk is now a Falcon.

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is the second Bear selected in the 2020 NFL draft, as the Buena Park native is heading to Atlanta with the 134th pick, in the fourth round.

Hawkins came to Cal as a four star athlete in the class of 2015, initially playing wide receiver then moving to corner and redshirting in 2015 due to injury. Due to lack of depth in the defensive backfield, Hawkins came on to play more in 2016 at the safety position.

Hawkins, like fellow Cal safety and now New York Jet Ashtyn Davis, didn't end up starting full time until the 2017 season, but from there he became a fixture in Cal's defensive backfield over the first three seasons of the Justin Wilcox era.

Hawkins, a 6'2", 210 lb safety, finished his Cal career with 158 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, and 3 forced fumbles.