Jaylinn Hawkins Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with Pick 134
A Hawk is now a Falcon.
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is the second Bear selected in the 2020 NFL draft, as the Buena Park native is heading to Atlanta with the 134th pick, in the fourth round.
Hawkins came to Cal as a four star athlete in the class of 2015, initially playing wide receiver then moving to corner and redshirting in 2015 due to injury. Due to lack of depth in the defensive backfield, Hawkins came on to play more in 2016 at the safety position.
Hawkins, like fellow Cal safety and now New York Jet Ashtyn Davis, didn't end up starting full time until the 2017 season, but from there he became a fixture in Cal's defensive backfield over the first three seasons of the Justin Wilcox era.
Hawkins, a 6'2", 210 lb safety, finished his Cal career with 158 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, and 3 forced fumbles.
With the 134th pick in the #NFL Draft, we have selected S Jaylinn Hawkins.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 25, 2020
Welcome to Atlanta, @jhawko6!
📝 - https://t.co/i1slMXAgrP pic.twitter.com/N11mpjO2HK
Hawkins had a number of big performances at Cal, including two multi-interception games against North Carolina and TCU (winning Cheez-It Bowl MVP) in 2018. He also had a key interception against Washington State to help give Cal an early lead in their 2019 matchup, as well as a highlight reel interception against Stanford, and one final interception against Illinois in the Redbox Bowl.
Hawkins showed the ability to play in the slot, as well as in a deep zone during his time at Cal. He'll join a franchise in Atlanta that has one Cal stalwart in Alex Mack, as he and Davis become the first Cal DB duo to get drafted in the same year since 2013
Doing a quick thread on impactful plays the three #Cal guys expected to be drafted over the next three days. First is Jaylinn Hawkins. He had 10 picks in his Cal career, but this forced fumble is everything you're taught to do when not first to the ball. Punch it out.— Cal Rivals (@CalRivals) April 23, 2020
This guy is an absolute BALL-HAWK!— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 25, 2020
Let's get it, @jhawko6!