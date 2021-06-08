Jaxson Moi Makes the Call for Cal

It took nearly five months for Cal to add another commit to their 2022 class. It took only a few hours for the Bears to add another. After an official visit to Berkeley this weekend, defensive lineman Jaxson Moi decided to join fellow visitor Nate Burrell in committing to Cal. Moi committed to the Cal staff Monday night, prior to making the news public Tuesday. Moi joins Burrell, Justyn Martin , and Damonic Williams in the 2022 class, giving the Bears four commits after one weekend of official visits.

In Moi, the Bears have another defensive lineman who can play on the interior in certain sets, all the way out to the edge in others. Moi may have the quickest first step among the three that the Bears have committed at the moment, with good pass-rushing skills that he showcased during his junior year. At around 6'3" and 245 lbs at the moment, there's room to grow for the Cathedral Catholic standout, the first to commit to the Bears from the San Diego school since Mustafa Jalil in the class of 2011.

Moi's commitment, with Andrew Browning in the lead recruiter spot, may solidify the Bears 2022 class on the defensive line, with three of the best defensive linemen the state has to offer. With a want to reload the defensive line over the last three classes, the Bears now have a group with depth to lean on moving forward.

Moi chose Cal over offers from Oregon, Stanford, USC, and UCLA among others, as the Bears look to welcome in more commits during the month of June.