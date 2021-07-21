Jaiven Plummer Latest to Join Cal's 2022 Class

Even with two strong WR classes in 2020 and 2021, Cal has wanted to add a wideout in the 2022 class. They've done just that Wednesday with the addition of Jaiven Plummer. The Episcopal (Alexandria, VA) wideout chose the Bears Wednesday from his top four. Plummer, who visited Cal during the final weekend of June, becomes the tenth pledge of the 2022 class for the Bears. WR coach Burl Toler was the primary recruiter for Plummer.

Cal has targeted taller wideout types for Bill Musgrave's offense, and Plummer is no exception. At 6'3" and 192 lbs, Plummer has the frame the Bears are looking for, with solid speed in the open field. On his film, Plummer plays both wideout and defensive back, and some of his DB skills are transferrable to offense, with how he high points the ball in making an interception or his willingness to make contact, which should help him as a blocker.

Plummer may be the only wideout the Bears take in 2022, having taken seven over the previous two classes, but he helps to fill a need for taller players in their receiving core. Plummer currently ranks as the 18th best player in the state of Virginia, per Rivals. He is also the eighth official visitor to commit to the Bears after their official visit.

Plummer's addition to the 2022 class also highlights the Bears' overall focus on adding more length to their classes, as nine of the ten commits are 6'1" or taller, with half the class at 6'3" or taller.