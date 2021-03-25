Jake Maikkula on Cal Visit, OV Plans
When Valor Christian (CO) offensive lineman Jake Maikkula got his Cal offer, the decision to come out on an unofficial visit came pretty quickly.
"I'm from California, we lived in San Diego," Maikkula said, "and my mom's favorite city in the world is San Francisco. Once I got the offer, she was like 'you and I are gonna go out there and take an unofficial.' We both absolutely loved it."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news