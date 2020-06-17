 Cal Men's Basketball: Jahmai Mashack discusses Cal offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-17 10:00:17 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jahmai Mashack discusses Cal offer

Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport
Golden Bear Report
@slamdunk406
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

Earlier this month, Cal men’s basketball offered a scholarship to 2021 4-star shooting guard Jahmai Mashack out of Etiwanda High School in Etiwanda, California. Mashack caught up with GoldenBearRep...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}