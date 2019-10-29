News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 19:55:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jacobi Gordon and Andre Kelly look ahead to Wednesday’s exhibition

Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport
@slamdunk406
Golden Bear Report
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

On Tuesday, Cal men’s basketball sophomores Jacobi Gordon and Andre Kelly addressed the media in advance of Wednesday’s exhibition against St. Martin’s, which is scheduled to tipoff at 7:00 PM PST ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}