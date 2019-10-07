News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-07 12:17:59 -0500') }} basketball

Jackson Grant is developing a connection with Cal

Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport
@slamdunk406
Golden Bear Report
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

One of Cal’s key targets in the 2021 recruiting class is 4-star power forward Jackson Grant out of Olympia High School in Olympia, WA. Grant recently caught up with GoldenBearReport.com about his o...

