Jackson Grant is developing a connection with Cal
One of Cal’s key targets in the 2021 recruiting class is 4-star power forward Jackson Grant out of Olympia High School in Olympia, WA. Grant recently caught up with GoldenBearReport.com about his o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news