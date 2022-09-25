All eyes, deservedly, were on Jaydn Ott’s breakout rushing performance during Cal’s 49-31 win over Arizona on Saturday. The bigger picture showcased that his 274 yards on the ground were part of a more significant showing for the Bears offense.

Bill Musgrave’s group pulled up just one yard shy of a 600-yard day at California Memorial Stadium. Yes, Ott’s rushing yards accounted for a big portion of that, but it was difficult to overlook the effectiveness of the passing attack for the Bears in the win.

Jack Plummer, who struggled to find his targets in the first half, looked like a different player over the final 30 minutes of the game. He was sharp, making smart decisions, and putting points on the scoreboard.

In the second half he only missed the mark on three attempts to go with two touchdown throws and 129 yards through the air. Plummer finished with three touchdowns and 245 yards passing with a completion percentage of 64% on his throws.

Coming into the season, the senior transfer from Purdue looked like he could be the answer to jumpstart Cal’s offense, which has gone through plenty of struggles under Justin Wilcox’s tenure as head coach. The defense has never been an issue for the Bears with Wilcox leading the way, but close losses because of a lack of points has become a bit too common of a sight for Cal fans.

Plummer has shown flashes of being able to move the offense down the field, but he hasn’t looked as in control as he did Saturday against the Wildcats. Once Plummer was able to find a level of comfort in the game, while Ott grabbed plenty of attention from the Arizona defense, it gave him an opportunity to find his rhythm and put together his best showing so far this season.

“It was good to just settle in,” he said. “In the first quarter, started a little slow, but it was good to settle in and just play ball.”