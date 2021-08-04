Interest in Zach Keller stretches from coast to coast

Keller took his first official visit back in June to TCU. He just completed another official visit this past weekend at Wake Forest. Utah hosted him for an unofficial visit in June and could be in play to get him back for an official visit soon.

Zach Keller was one of the many prospects who earned his way into the 2022 Rivals150 during the last update with his strong play for the Utah Prospects. He continued playing at a high level all the way through July and added several scholarship offers from all over the country along the way.

Arizona State: “I haven’t really gone into much depth on their program, but I’ve heard a lot of good things about them. They talked about how I would be a stretch ‘4’ in their program.”

California: “I really like it. It’s a really good academic school. I’d be a ‘4’ in their system, like most of the other schools.”

Colorado: “I like it there. It’s also in-state, so I wouldn’t have to go too far. They have also said I could be a stretch ‘4’ there. They also have a great education there.”

TCU: “That was my first official visit. I’m pretty close with (assistant) coach (Duane) Broussard and coach (Jamie) Dixon. I like their player development. Their education is really good as well and they are in the Big 12. I like it there.”

Utah: “I actually like them a lot. They make it evident they want me because they show up at every game. They want me to play both forwards. I went there for an unofficial visit and watched them practice and it looks like a good fit because it’s kind of like my Utah Prospects team. It’s another great school.”

Wake Forest: “That’s another place that has told me I could be used like a stretch ‘4’. They told me there might not be a ton of minutes for me there as a freshman, but they said there would be some. It’s also a really good school and I’m pretty close with (coach) Steve Forbes and (assistant coach) Brooks Savage.”