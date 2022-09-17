Well, after a million chances the Bears do not pull out the upset this week. Notre Dame won, 24-17. The Bears were *thisclose* to pulling out a win versus Notre Dame. A Jeremiah Hunter Hail Mary catch away from tying the game at 24-24 or going for two to end it. But, as with all things lately, *thisclose* wasn’t quite close enough.



Scoring summary

First Quarter N/A Second Quarter 14:27, Cal - J. Michael Sturdivant 18 yard reception from Jack Plummer. 7-0, Bears 8:54, Notre Dame - Chris Tyree 21 yard reception from Drew Pyne. 7-7, all 4:11, Cal - Dario Longhetto's 24 yard field goal is good. 10-7, Bears Third Quarter 9:14, Notre Dame - Audric Estime 1 yard run. 14-10, Irish. 4:48, Cal - Jack Plummer 1 yard run. 17-14, Irish Fourth Quarter 14:48, Notre Dame - Blake Grupe 47 yard field goal is good. 17-17, all 9:16, Notre Dame - Michael Mayer 6 yard reception from Drew Pyne. 24-17, Irish.

Turning point of the game

When the Irish turned to a tempo run game later in the game, it looked like the Cal defense was immediately on its heels. Almost concurrently, the Notre Dame pass rush started getting home on almost every single play. From there on out, the game spiraled and Cal’s trenches couldn’t keep up with Notre Dame. However, it’s arguable that the real turning point of this game came when the Bears were called for a phantom offside penalty on a Notre Dame field goal miss.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaHQiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7igJxPZmZzaWRl4oCdIGxtYW8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2tGeG9lendYU2EiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rRnhvZXp3WFNhPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJlbiBSb3NzIChAQmVuUm9zc1R3ZWV0cykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZW5Sb3NzVHdlZXRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTcx MjIyNjM3MzYzNDk0OTEyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

That missed call almost immediately cost Cal points, as the Irish scored a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 just a few plays later. If Cal takes over with momentum and the lead there, this game could have unfolded very differently there.

Offensive player of the game: QB Jack Plummer

If not for Jack Plummer’s legs, this game might have ended up a whole lot worse than it did. Plummer ended up with 34 rushing yards after the sack total is taken out, but doing some loose math he had around 70 yards on the ground, saving Cal’s offense on way too many occasions. The box score for Plummer is ugly, but anyone watching that game can tell you exactly how much the Cal starting quarterback did to try and drag this team to victory all day.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+SqjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmFja3Bs dW1tZXIxMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmFja3BsdW1tZXIxMzwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmVh cnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0JlYXJz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQkxPTFdwbENIcSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JMT0xXcGxDSHE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FsIEZvb3Ri YWxsIChAQ2FsRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ2FsRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzEyNDQ3Njc3ODYxNzI0MTc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Defensive player of the game: LB Jackson Sirmon

The senior member of the Cal linebacker crew recorded a career high in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks Saturday. His final stat line: 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss. Just an absolutely unbelievable day for Sirmon for a team that needed someone to step up and make plays on defense too many times today.

Why Cal lost the game

Interesting officiating aside, Cal lost this game because it cannot protect Jack Plummer, plain and simple. The skill positions on offense and the entire defense is clearly good enough to challenge a team like the Irish, but with no ability to protect Plummer the Bears could not get anything going after the first part of the game. Notre Dame ended the day with six sacks and eight tackles for loss, but had it not been for Plummer’s mobility that sack total would have probably been in the double digits. If the Bears can’t find a way to protect or call plays that put their offensive line in more favorable positions, it’s going to be a long season and a lot of training table visits for Jack Plummer.

What it means for the Bears

It means that this Cal team needs pass protection answers and it needs them fast. It’s unlikely that a personnel switch happens at this point, but the Bears are going to have to look at their playbook and decide what they can and cannot run, along with which extra players they need to bring in to help the protection. Something has to give in the passing game, but the answer cannot continue to be relying on Jack Plummer to bail the team out.

Notable stats