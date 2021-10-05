Injury Report: Bye Week

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox discussed a number of Cal injuries during his weekly media availability this week, as the Bears get some much needed rest ahead of a Friday matchup with Oregon.

OLB Kuony Deng - Out for the Forseeable Future

"Deng is gonna be out for the forseeable future," Wilcox said"we're looking to get him back sometime this season."

Deng has been out since the first series at TCU, as Braxten Croteau and Marquez Bimage have filled in for the sixth year senior.

NG Stanley McKenzie - Out for the Year (Lower body)

"Stanley McKenzie will be out," Wilcox said, "lower body injury, for the rest of the season."

McKenzie got hurt in the Washington game, as he was starting to play a bigger role for the Bears. He'll be spelled by Jaedon Roberts and Ricky Correia in the aftermath of his injury

RB DeCarlos Brooks - Week to Week

Brooks was initially injured in fall camp, but made his way back to practice before the opener, and has averaged over 10 yards a carry on 8 carries so far. In Brooks' place, Chris Street took a handful of carries against Washington State, leading the Bears in rushing on the day.

ILB Evan Tattersall - Healthy

"Tattersall is cleared," Wilcox noted, "he was cleared last week."

Tattersall did not take a rep on defense, as Cal had Trey Paster and Mo Iosefa start, with Femi Oladejo and Nate Rutchena getting all the reps at the position. Tattersall will play against Oregon, though Wilcox noted any depth chart would be released next Tuesday.

WR Nikko Remigio - Day to Day

"Nikko got dinged up during the game," Wilcox noted, "he's feeling better, that'll be a day by day."

The senior wideout has been dinged up in two straight games, but will likely play against Oregon. Justin Baker and Mason Mangum would get more snaps if Remigio is out longer than that, along with Kekoa Crawford playing more in the slot.

LT Will Craig - Day to Day

"Will got nicked up early in the game," Wilcox said, "tried to continue to go, it'll be a day by assessment for Will, he was out there yesterday getting some exercise with the team."

Craig went down relatively early in the loss to Washington State, as Brayden Rohme played the majority of the game at left tackle, as he did a year ago when Craig was out due to Covid-19 protocols. Rohme would slide into that position if Craig can't go, though Ben Coleman could move over as well, as he did in fall camp.