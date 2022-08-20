In-depth report and highlights from Cal's second scrimmage of camp
A scrimmage! Kinda. Sorta? The Bears went with a lot of team periods Saturday, but kept the actual tackling to a minimum and majored in ‘thud’ tempos.Head Coach Justin Wilcox mentioned afterward th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news