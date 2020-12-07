For the fourth consecutive season, Cal has a defensive player of the week coming from the inside linebacker position. While Devante Downs, Jordan Kunaszyk, and Evan Weaver were the guys to do it before, Kuony Deng becomes the fourth member of the group, the first recruited by Justin Wilcox and company, to win Pac-12 defensive player of the week.

The senior inside linebacker finished Cal's 21-17 upset win over Oregon with a team leading 8 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. The second forced fumble stopped a last minute Oregon drive, sealing the game for the Bears.