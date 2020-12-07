ILB Kuony Deng Wins Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week
For the fourth consecutive season, Cal has a defensive player of the week coming from the inside linebacker position. While Devante Downs, Jordan Kunaszyk, and Evan Weaver were the guys to do it before, Kuony Deng becomes the fourth member of the group, the first recruited by Justin Wilcox and company, to win Pac-12 defensive player of the week.
The senior inside linebacker finished Cal's 21-17 upset win over Oregon with a team leading 8 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, .5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. The second forced fumble stopped a last minute Oregon drive, sealing the game for the Bears.
Deng's selection as Pac-12 defensive player of the week is the first for the Bears in any of the weekly awards this season, the first defensive player of the week award since Evan Weaver won it for his contributions in the Ole Miss game a year ago.
The senior inside linebacker, a transfer from Independence Community College and Cal's top rated signee in the 2019 class, now has totaled 31 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss (-9 yards), 0.5 sacks (-2 yards), one quarterback hurry and two forced fumbles for the season.
These are the plays that earn you Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week!— Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 7, 2020
