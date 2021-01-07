In news that should bolster the Bears' defense for another, Cal is getting one final go around from Kuony Deng, as the senior inside linebacker announced his intention to stay with the program for one final season.

Deng will be taking advantage of the blanket NCAA waiver of eligibility from the 2020 season, where he was a redshirt senior in eligibility. Deng already graduated from the school with a degree in American Studies, and will be moving into a graduate program at Cal.

Deng has started the last 17 games for Cal, recording 150 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 8 pass breakups, 8 passes defended, six QB hurries, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Deng led Cal in tackles in 2020, with 31 over the four game schedule.

Deng was among the players to make the biggest physical transformation in the offseason between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, bulking up to 250 lbs. He saw some time playing both inside and outside linebacker for the Bears in certain sets against Stanford. He also won Pac-12 defensive player of the week honors for his game against Oregon, where he forced two fumbles in the fourth quarter to help secure Cal's 21-17 win over the Ducks.

Deng's return gives the Bears another year with their defensive captain, and a player at middle linebacker with plenty of experience. Deng showed he could be flexible position-wise in 2020 when needed, and a full offseason will give him and the Cal staff options as to where to put him moving forward.

Deng and Mike Saffell are the two seniors who have said they'll return for another year. Cam Bynum, Jake Curhan, and Zeandae Johnson have all bypassed that extra year. Fullback Drew Schlegel has entered the transfer portal and beyond those six, there are still decisions to be made by the following players:

DB Josh Drayden

OLB Cameron Goode

OL Valentino Daltoso

RB Marcel Dancy

OL Gentle Williams

QB Devon Modster

DB Elijah Hicks

RB Bradrick Shaw

WR Kekoa Crawford