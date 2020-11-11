"We continue to have conversations with the medical health professionals on campus and with the City of Berkeley. We have no further update on the status of Saturday’s game at Arizona State and will have our next media availability once we have a final determination."

Wednesday was the day marked by Justin Wilcox as when everyone would know whether Cal could head to Tempe for a Pac-12 After Dark matchup with Arizona State. That is not the case, as a Cal Athletics representative sent out this message in the wake of canceling Cal's media availability. Wilcox was set to speak to media during this availability.

This continues a roller coaster of a week for Cal, who hasn't been sure of whether they would get back on the field this weekend, ever since last week saw the Bears opener against Washington taken off the table.

- As of right now, Cal's entire defensive line, aside from one player who moved from offense to defense (Erick Nisich), is in quarantine, which would end next Tuesday, November 17th (a fourteen day period, as is in CDC and state guidelines, as well as a city of Berkeley ordinance). Similar situations have affected Missouri and Texas A&M, both teams who have had games canceled this weekend.

- Cal is looking to get their guys out of quarantine, based on their practice structure meaning to avoid the close contact (defined by CDC as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset until isolation) that would cause contact tracing. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman characterized Cal's situation as follows:

"From my understanding at Cal, it feels like it might be an overreach, where you had a player at a position group, a defensive lineman who had a positive test. They were meeting outside in a space that was marked off from a social distance standpoint."

- This is something Cal Rivals can confirm, as the Bears hold their position meetings outdoors in the California Memorial Stadium concourse, with chairs set up to be at least six feet apart.

- The sole positive among the defensive line was contact traced, and per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, the Cal administration did not feel the city health officials responsible for contact tracing were thorough enough in their investigation.