Hunter Barth Commits to Cal: Interviews, Analysis, Film Review
I’m excited to announce I am committed to the University of California, Berkeley! I would like to thank God, my family, teammates, and coaches for helping me reach my goals! Special thanks to @JGermaine7 & @TSchureman for all that you’ve done throughout this process! Go Bears!🐻 pic.twitter.com/XZtbrByDMR— Hunter Barth (@hunter_barth_) April 23, 2020
For the second time this April, The Cal Bears have landed an Arizona high school football player in their 2021 recruiting class. Queen Creek High School 3-star safety, Hunter Barth, took to Twitter last Thursday to pledge his commitment to the Golden Bears, becoming the 10th Arizona player in the last three recruiting cycles (2019-2021) to choose Cal as their collegiate destination. Barth’s recruitment skyrocketed last October after the Junior defensive-back landed four Power 5 offers in a single week. Barth’s verbal commitment to the Golden Bears was selected over six other PAC-12 schools, which included USC, UCLA, Washington State, Oregon, Utah, and the University of Arizona.
Q + A with Hunter Barth
Cody Cameron: This is obviously a bizarre time for most of you recruits because you can’t physically be on campus to check things out, but what put Cal above the rest?
Hunter Barth: Cal has always stood out to me because of the great academic opportunity as well as the great football. I’m also very intrigued by the upward trend of the program under Wilcox. I’m also really excited for the talent we have in the 2021 class. Coach Charlie Ragle and Coach Yates did a great job recruiting me!
Cody Cameron: Cal has recruited Arizona tremendously well in the last couple recruiting cycles. Arizona has 4 P5 commits from the Class of ‘21 now with 2 already committed to the Bears. What does that say about the Cal staff and their ability to not only recruit but LAND AZ talent?
Hunter Barth: I think it’s a huge credit to Charlie Ragle. He really emphasized that I would be taken care of at Cal. Since Cal offered, Coach Ragle has been working to build a relationship with me as a recruit.
Cody Cameron: Hunter, ever since you picked up that USC offer back in October your recruitment has just been rapid fire with offers, describe the feeling of having locked in on a school before your Senior season even begins.
Hunter Barth: It feels good to be done with recruiting so I can really focus on having a great senior season! All the attention I have received has been a blessing and I’m excited for my future at Cal.
Cody Cameron: What excites you the most about living in Berkeley and the Bay Area?
Hunter Barth: I’ve been to the Bay Area a few times and I love it there. The weather isn’t too much different from AZ. I’m excited to be able to call Berkeley home for the next 4 years of my life.
Coach's Comments
After playing his first two seasons at Casteel High School (Queen Creek, AZ), Barth transferred to Queen Creek High School to play for the Bulldogs during his Junior year. This week, I spoke with Queen Creek High School's Assistant Head Coach, Travis Schureman. Coach Schureman expressed how Barth had an immediate impact on the team. "I was very impressed with Hunter last season," Schureman said. "Hunter came right in and fit right in. He's a leader by example and a hard competitor."
Coach Schureman went on to acknowledge Barth's athleticism and intelligence as well, "He's a lot more athletic than what people give credit for," said Schureman. "He played offense for us as well and had some big catches in a couple games. He competes second to none, tough kid, and a super smart kid. (At the next level) he can play wherever they (CAL) want him to play."
Queen Creek answers right back!! Sophomore QB @dbrownqb33 throws a dart to @hunter_barth_ on a corner route for a TD. @QC_football cuts the Jags lead to 28-27 @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/2lPvLgzFju— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019
This Brown to Barth connection is $$ in the 2nd Half!! @dbrownqb33 hits @hunter_barth_ on another corner route, Barth does the rest for his 2nd TD of the game. @QC_football extends their lead 42-28 in the 4th Q over BC @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/zixZv7bCUq— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019
Kai Millner’s thoughts
Earlier in the month, Cal landed their 2021 QB commit when Higley High School’s (Gilbert, AZ) Kai Millner verbally committed to the Bears. I asked Millner what excites him the most about having Arizona player, Hunter Barth, joining the 2021 Cal football recruiting class, “Having another AZ guy in the 2021 class is super exciting!” said Millner. “I also love that we are going to have someone like him on the defensive side of the ball! Great defense definitely takes a little bit of pressure off the offense!”
Millner went on to give praise to former Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, AZ) Head Coach and current Cal Special Teams Coordinator Charlie Ragle, “I think it says a lot!” said Millner. “It shows there is something special going on at Cal and people want to be a part of that! The entire Cal staff, and Coach Charlie Ragle especially, have done an amazing job recruiting in Arizona! I think part of it has to do with Coach Ragle having AZ ties. He can relate to AZ athletes in many ways!”
The Cameron Corner: Analysis and Film review of Barth’s game
Season Stats: 52 Total tackles, 1 interception, 3 PBU’s (Missed first 5 games due to transfer rules)
Hunter Barth is a big, physical, versatile athlete who's recruiting picked up a lot of steam this year. The Queen Creek two-way standout landed twelve Power 5 offers during and after his Junior campaign. Going over the film, Barth reacts quickly to plays, coming up from his safety position to make tackles near the line of scrimmage. He reads quarterbacks well and his footwork is solid. Listed at 6’2 200-pounds, Barth has the tools and the size to be a hybrid Safety/OLB type of player at the college level. Turning on the tape, I absolutely love that play at the :29 second mark. Flat-foot read off the snap, good vision watching the QB throw to Barth’s #1 threat in the slot on a quick-out. T-step and drives off his back foot with explosiveness, comes down hill and makes the tackle for a short 3-yard gain from his deep safety position. He gets to the receiver quickly and he wraps up perfectly on the tackle.