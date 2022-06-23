GILBERT, Ariz. -- On its fourth big recruiting weekend of the month, Cal has an important showcase with a handful of its top targets, and in the case of three-star offensive lineman Caleb Lomu it's an especially pivotal opportunity for the Golden Bears to make a strong impression.

Lomu has not yet been to Berkeley and he's coming off impactful official visits to UCLA, Utah and Arizona -- each making a strong impact in their own ways -- while USC is also trying to make a late push for the offensive tackle from Gilbert, Ariz. He received his Trojans offer on an unofficial visit there earlier this month.

If Cal is going to be a contender with Lomu, it will hinge on this weekend.

"We've been in the recruiting process for a while now, they've been wanting me to get up there, so I'm excited to get up there," Lomu told Golden Bear Report ahead of his visit. "They're saying they have some great things planned so I'm excited to see what they have. I haven't been there yet so I'm excited to see what they have."