The 6-foot-2, 190-pound recruit from Campbell High School in Ewa Beach, Hawaii has shined this offseason bringing more attention on himself this summer. Though he could still see more schools enter the picture, Sagapolutele feels ready to make his choice from a group of four programs.

One of four programs will land a commitment from one of the top available quarterback prospects Monday afternoon. That is when high three-star signal caller Jaron Sagapolutele will announce his college decision.

Cal, Oregon State, Boise State and Utah State are the last four programs in the race for the high three-star recruit, and Sagapolutele felt those were the schools that most deserved his attention when all was said and done.

"It was just the continues contact I had between each of them," Sagapolutele said. "The pursuit to the extent that they wanted me so much. It was a great opportunity for me to be able to take official visits to all the schools as well. That was really a deciding factor, being able to see them in person, getting to know them and knowing what the right fit will be for me.

"... I just thought it was the right time to make a decision. The right time for me and my family to just have a school that we want to go to and know this is where my home is gonna be for the next four years."