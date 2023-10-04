High three-star DL BJ Canady commits to Cal over Kansas, Kansas State
Cal's coaches stuck with BJ Canady when many others did not. The high three-star prospect from Topeka, Kansas suffered injuries earlier in his high school career that took him off the recruiting board for some teams. That was never the case for the Bears, who continued to pursue him throughout the process.
Wednesday, he made official what he's been sitting on for close to a month. The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman has announced his commitment to Cal to become the highest-rated recruit in the 2024 class for Justin Wilcox's program.
Canady, whose sister NiJaree plays softball at Stanford, picked the Bears over two in-state programs, Kansas and Kansas State, in addition to several others. Tennessee, Washington, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa State and Minnesota are some of the other schools that offered Canady throughout his recruitment.
The consistent effort from defensive line coach Andrew Browning and director of player personnel Marshall Cherrington ultimately played a big part in pushing Canady to give Cal his commitment, which he did quietly during an official visit with the Bears last month when he visited Berkeley for the Auburn game.
"Really, it was them staying with me through my injuries," Canady told Golden Bear Report about his decision to pick Cal over staying close to home. "They showed the love they have for me, and really that's what brought me in. Staying with me through my injury."
Canady broke bones in both his feet last year forcing him to miss a significant amount of time during a crucial point in his recruitment. Browning and Cherrington remained consistent contact throughout the process leading to numerous trips out to campus.
His last visit helped put the Bears over the top in his decision-making process.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news