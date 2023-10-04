Cal's coaches stuck with BJ Canady when many others did not. The high three-star prospect from Topeka, Kansas suffered injuries earlier in his high school career that took him off the recruiting board for some teams. That was never the case for the Bears, who continued to pursue him throughout the process.

Wednesday, he made official what he's been sitting on for close to a month. The 6-foot-5 defensive lineman has announced his commitment to Cal to become the highest-rated recruit in the 2024 class for Justin Wilcox's program.

Canady, whose sister NiJaree plays softball at Stanford, picked the Bears over two in-state programs, Kansas and Kansas State, in addition to several others. Tennessee, Washington, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa State and Minnesota are some of the other schools that offered Canady throughout his recruitment.

The consistent effort from defensive line coach Andrew Browning and director of player personnel Marshall Cherrington ultimately played a big part in pushing Canady to give Cal his commitment, which he did quietly during an official visit with the Bears last month when he visited Berkeley for the Auburn game.

"Really, it was them staying with me through my injuries," Canady told Golden Bear Report about his decision to pick Cal over staying close to home. "They showed the love they have for me, and really that's what brought me in. Staying with me through my injury."