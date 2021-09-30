Heath Ozaeta, Once a Cal Fan, Now a 2023 Cal OL Target
It's not often that a recruit outside the Bay Area grew up a Cal, but Mount Si offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta is an exception to that rule. "I've been a Cal fan," Ozaeta noted, "I grew up in the Ba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news