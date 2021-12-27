Grant Anticevich Named Pac-12 Player of the Week

For the first time since March of 2020, Cal has a player winning weekly honors. Fifth year forward Grant Anticevich was named Pac-12 Player of the Week after a career high performance against Pacific last Wednesday.

Anticevich put up 25 points (a career-high) and 11 rebounds in a 73-53 win over Pacific. Those 25 points included 7-11 shooting from three point range, a career high in threes for the Sydney, Australia native. The seven three pointers were the most by a Cal player since February of 2017, when Jabari Bird nailed seven triples in a 73-68 loss to Stanford. The seven threes are also the most a Pac-12 player has made in a game this season.

This is the first time Anticevich has won a weekly Pac-12 honor, and is the first for Cal since Matt Bradley won it in March of 2020.

Anticevich is currently averaging career highs in scoring (12.2 points per game) and rebounds (7.6 per game), ranking third and second on the Cal roster in those metrics respectively. He also ranks third on the team in total assists, as the Bears have had their best non-conference record in the Mark Fox era.

Cal returns to action January 2nd at Stanford