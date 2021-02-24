With the NCAA approving a blanket year of eligibility, Cal Men's Basketball announced that both Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman will be back for a fifth year of eligibility. Ryan Betley, the other senior among the group, has not made a decision on that front at this time.

Anticevich, the sole remaining member of Cal's 2017 recruiting class, will be playing his fifth season in Berkeley in 2021-22. The Sydney, Australia native is currently averaging a career high in points (9.2) and in 3 point percentage (37.3%). Anticevich has started 17 games this season, missing multiple due to an emergency appendectomy. He became one of only four Pac-12 players to go 5-5 from 3 point range in multiple games, after going 5-5 against UCLA.

"I'm extremely grateful and excited to have the opportunity to play under Coach Fox for another year, and can't wait to improve individually and contribute to the success of this program, one of which I'm honored to be a part of," Anticevich said in Cal's release.

Foreman joined the Bears as a grad transfer from Stony Brook, having started his college career at UT-Chattanooga. He has made 43 3-pointers on the year, averaging 8.2 points per game, and hit a notable buzzer-beater to give Cal a 72-70 win over San Francisco in December. Foreman has dealt with a back injury through the latter half of the schedule, which has limited his production.

"I have decided to come back to Cal so that I can finish my master's degree and also to have another year of developing and improving my game," Foreman said in the release. "By returning, I feel like I can have an impact on winning and building this program back to where it needs to be."