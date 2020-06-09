Cal football announced in a press release that Wisconsin grad transfer running back Bradrick Shaw has signed a financial aid agreement with the school and will be joining the Bears for their 2020 season.

"We are looking to bring in student-athletes who can help us win football games and championships while also being good fits academically and socially at Cal," Justin Wilcox said in a Cal release. "Bradrick has been part of two very successful football programs at the collegiate and high school levels, and we are confident those experiences along with his strong work ethic and character that I personally witnessed at Wisconsin will make him a tremendous asset to our program."

