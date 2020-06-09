Graduate Transfer RB Bradrick Shaw Signs with Cal
Cal football announced in a press release that Wisconsin grad transfer running back Bradrick Shaw has signed a financial aid agreement with the school and will be joining the Bears for their 2020 season.
"We are looking to bring in student-athletes who can help us win football games and championships while also being good fits academically and socially at Cal," Justin Wilcox said in a Cal release. "Bradrick has been part of two very successful football programs at the collegiate and high school levels, and we are confident those experiences along with his strong work ethic and character that I personally witnessed at Wisconsin will make him a tremendous asset to our program."
Per the release, Shaw will be pursuing his third degree at Cal:
"Shaw earned a bachelor's degree from Wisconsin in life sciences communications in 2019 followed by a master's in educational leadership and policy analysis in 2020. He has enrolled at Cal in the professional master's of public health program."
Shaw is in his sixth year of eligibility, having been granted the extra year after an ACL injury erased his 2018 season. He was the 148th ranked player in the class of 2015, per Rivals. Shaw finished his time at Wisconsin with 938 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Welcome to the team @bradricks7!— Cal Football (@CalFootball) June 10, 2020