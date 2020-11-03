The outside linebacker spot on Cal's defense is a pivotal piece, one that sets the edge, one that rushes the passer, and one that can be game-changing with the right players in place. Cal may have a game-changer at the position in Cameron Goode, but outside of the redshirt senior, there's plenty of inexperience at the position.

Goode, whose 2018 season was cut short, had a bit of a breakout year for the Bears in 2019. He put up 14 tackles for loss, along with 9.5 sacks. The second total was as close as a Cal defender has gotten to the double digit sack mark since Zack Follett in 2008.

Aside from Goode, both Braxten Croteau and Orin Patu have played a bit, but the two 2019 class additions will be trusted to carry more of the load in 2020, along with walk-on Matt Horwitz.