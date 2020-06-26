Chigozie Anusiem came to Cal in the spring of 2018, much like Elijah Hicks in the spring of 2017, with the intention of playing right away, much like Elijah Hicks did the year prior. Due to Hicks, Cam Bynum and Josh Drayden soaking up the reps at cornerback, Anusiem ended up redshirting, seeing 15 reps on special teams in 2018 in two games.

That led to an offseason of Anusiem taking up Cam Bynum and Hicks' working habits, sometimes crashing on their coach in order to not miss a workout. He told Bynum that he wanted to take his spot.

Anusiem didn't quite take a spot, but progressed throughout the 2019 season in a backup role, oftentimes as the first cornerback off the bench. Anusiem saw his playing time go up drastically during the UCLA game, with 43 reps taken in a bit of a homecoming game for the La Habra native.

That performance, where Anusiem was targeted five times, allowing two receptions for 13 yards, earned the then redshirt freshman more playing time, and with Ashtyn Davis out for the Redbox Bowl, Anusiem's strong play allowed Cal to move Elijah Hicks to safety, which gave Anusiem a starting spot at corner.

Anusiem played a mostly solid game in his first career start, being targeted ten times, allowing four receptions for 48 yards and breaking up three passes, including one that was tipped into the hands of Jaylinn Hawkins for an interception. (Anusiem likely should've had his first career interception there).

On the year, Anusiem was targeted 24 times, allowing 12 receptions for 120 yards and 1 TD, with 5 pass breakups and an opponent passer rating of 78.5, along with 15 tackles.