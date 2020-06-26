Golden Bear Roster Rundown: No. 7, Chigozie Anusiem
This is a continuing series running down Cal's roster for the 2020 season
Cal Career
Chigozie Anusiem came to Cal in the spring of 2018, much like Elijah Hicks in the spring of 2017, with the intention of playing right away, much like Elijah Hicks did the year prior. Due to Hicks, Cam Bynum and Josh Drayden soaking up the reps at cornerback, Anusiem ended up redshirting, seeing 15 reps on special teams in 2018 in two games.
That led to an offseason of Anusiem taking up Cam Bynum and Hicks' working habits, sometimes crashing on their coach in order to not miss a workout. He told Bynum that he wanted to take his spot.
Anusiem didn't quite take a spot, but progressed throughout the 2019 season in a backup role, oftentimes as the first cornerback off the bench. Anusiem saw his playing time go up drastically during the UCLA game, with 43 reps taken in a bit of a homecoming game for the La Habra native.
That performance, where Anusiem was targeted five times, allowing two receptions for 13 yards, earned the then redshirt freshman more playing time, and with Ashtyn Davis out for the Redbox Bowl, Anusiem's strong play allowed Cal to move Elijah Hicks to safety, which gave Anusiem a starting spot at corner.
Anusiem played a mostly solid game in his first career start, being targeted ten times, allowing four receptions for 48 yards and breaking up three passes, including one that was tipped into the hands of Jaylinn Hawkins for an interception. (Anusiem likely should've had his first career interception there).
On the year, Anusiem was targeted 24 times, allowing 12 receptions for 120 yards and 1 TD, with 5 pass breakups and an opponent passer rating of 78.5, along with 15 tackles.
Expectations for the 2020 Season
Anusiem, listed at 6'1" and 190 lbs, should be the starter at the other cornerback position opposite Cam Bynum, as Elijah Hicks has moved to safety full-time. Anusiem gives the Bears a different dimension at the corner position with his length, something he showed a bit of in his extended action against Illinois.
As a redshirt sophomore, Anusiem has the ability to be a multi-year starter for the Bears, and defending on how he develops, he could be an NFL prospect for the Bears over the next two years. He has the work ethic, speed and size for the position down, now he needs the extended productivity.
Recruiting Flashback
Anusiem was a rare case in Southern California, as a player who stayed at one school and ended up leading a team that went winless during his junior year to the playoffs as a senior.
Anusiem chose Cal over offers from Notre Dame and UCLA, getting bumped up to four-stars following strong camp performances. Former Cal DB coach Gerald Alexander was his main recruiter. Anusiem was the sole DB in the class of 2018 for the Bears.