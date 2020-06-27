GoldenBearReport - Golden Bear Roster Rundown: No. 7 Chase Garbers

What is there to say about Chase Garbers that hasn't been said already throughout the long off-season and dead period? The redshirt junior-to-be has a 13-6 record when he starts, a 13-2 record when he plays more than half a game, and had a 7-0 record in 2019 when he started and finished a game.

Garbers redshirted coming into the program in the summer of 2017, fighting for the starting job, but Ross Bowers won out. Garbers would be the third string quarterback through the year, traveling to away games but not playing.

As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Garbers got in during the Bears opener against North Carolina, threw for the first touchdown of the season, and started against BYU the following week. Garbers ended up starting nine games of the 2018 season, trading off with Brandon McIlwain and notably leading the Bears to wins over Washington and USC, ending a fourteen-game losing streak against the Trojans. He dealt with issues in his throwing year over the latter portion of the year, affecting his ability to throw a deep ball, and ended the year on a down note, getting replaced at halftime of the Cheez-It Bowl.

2019 saw Garbers win the starting job in the offseason and helping the Bears to start the year with a 4-0 record, including a breakout game at Ole Miss, going 23-35 for 357 yards, 4 TD and 1 INT, with 20 of those 23 completions going for first downs. After that Ole Miss game, in games he started and finished, Garbers never had lower than 8 yards per attempt on his passes. A broken collarbone suffered against Arizona State kept Garbers out until the USC game, and another injury took him out in the first half of that game, but Garbers returned for the final three games, leading the Bears to wins over Stanford, UCLA, and Illinois in the Redbox Bowl.

Year over year, Garbers improved in two areas, with his deep ball and in the pocket. Garbers cut down on turnovers drastically in 2019, throwing 3 interceptions as opposed to the 10 he threw in 2018, and he got more comfortable throwing in the pocket, leading to a higher yards per attempt number.

(Data taken from Pro Football Focus)

Deep ball passing, 20+ yard throws (2019): 20-41, 596 yards, 4 TDs 1 INT

Deep ball passing, 20+ yard throws (2018): 14-41, 401 yards, 6 TDs, 5 INTs

Not pressured (2019): 190 dropbacks, 118-170 (69.4% completion), 1554 yards, 9.1 yards per attempt, 13 TDs, 2 INTs, 7 passes batted down, 8 drops, 1 throwaway, 19 scrambles, 80 first downs, 90.3 PFF grade

Not pressured (2018): 232 dropbacks, 139-208 (66.8% completion), 1231 yards, 5.9 yards per attempt, 13 TDs, 7 INTs, sacked once, 7 passes batted down, 12 drops, 3 throwaways, 20 scrambles, 70 first downs, 74.5 PFF grade

Garbers finished the year 131-217 (60.4% completion) for 1770 yards, 8.2 yards per attempt, 14 TDs, and 3 INTs. For his career, he's 290-475 for 3278 yards, 6.9 yards per attempt, 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.



