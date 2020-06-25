Devon Modster, a transfer from UCLA by way of Palomar College, had a relatively rough 2019 after transferring in. Modster came in for the spring of 2019 to push Chase Garbers for the starting QB job, with Garbers coming out as the top QB for the 2019 opener. Modster, due to the nature of his transfer from UCLA (after three games of the 2018 season), was not eligible until game four of 2019, where he completed his first pass against Ole Miss (a sixteen-yard screen to Jeremiah Hawkins).

Modster ended up playing the second half of the Arizona State game due to Chase Garbers' collarbone injury, and struggled mightily, starting a four-game skid for the Bears hampered by multiple injuries on the offensive line and in the wide receiver group. Modster was hurt by drops, with Pro Football Focus tallying 12 drops in his 122 pass attempts. Chase Garbers, by comparison, had 10 drops from wideouts in 217 pass attempts.



Modster played the whole Oregon game, where both Mike Saffell and Valentino Daltoso went down, along with most of the Oregon State game, where multiple offensive line starters were out, and he got battered with sacks, with 17 in the five games where he saw extended action.

Modster did have his best game against Washington State, with four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) to help the Bears snap their four-game slide, coming back after sitting out the Utah game with an injury. He struggled in relief of Garbers against USC, and didn't play the rest of the year after Garbers came back for the final three games.

2019 stats: 62-122 (50.8% completion), 699 yards, 5 touchdowns, 5 interceptions.