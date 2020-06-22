Elijah Hicks came into the Cal program amid a coaching change in 2017, enrolling early, and immediately established himself in the cornerback rotation for the Bears as a true freshman. Defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter noted at the time that Hicks carried himself like a veteran, and it led to Hicks playing in all 12 games as a true freshman, starting seven.

Since, Hicks has started every game except for three (the Washington schools in 2018 and the Redbox Bowl in 2019), and has seen his rep count go up each year (503 in 2017, 705 in 2018, 820 in 2019).

Hicks has been one of the more consistent tacklers on the back end for the Bears, grading out per PFF as the top tackler on the team in 2018, not missing a single tackle that year. For his Cal career, he's accumulated 113 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, 11 PBUs, two forced fumbles and a pick six against Colorado.

Hicks' top game in 2019 came against Washington, per Pro Football Focus, where he allowed one catch on two targets for three yards, along with five tackles and one of his two sacks on the year.



In addition to the on-field work, Hicks has done plenty of off-field work with his Intercept Poverty COVID-19 campaign, raising over $62,000 for No Kid Hungry, as well as starting the Intercept Poverty non-profit organization (which will provide low-income Cal students with scholarship assistance) and has volunteered at the UC Berkeley Basic Needs Center.