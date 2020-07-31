Cam Bynum has cemented himself as one of Cal's defensive leaders and one of the top defensive backs in the conference, if not the country. As a three-year starter for the Bears, he has the most reps played of anybody on Cal's defense (2463 total per Pro Football Focus). He's tied for the active lead in consecutive games started, with Jake Curhan and Luc Bequette tied with Bynum at 38. He's back for one final go-around in Berkeley.

Bynum redshirted in 2016 after getting to Berkeley with a five man DB class, but benefited from the coaching change to Justin Wilcox, as Bynum excelled in that first spring practice, all the way to the starting job against North Carolina. Bynum would earn Cal's most valuable freshman award that year, starting every game and recording his first two interceptions in Cal's 37-3 upset of number 8 Washington State.

Bynum cemented himself as Cal's top corner in 2018, with 13 more starts, interceptions against Washington and Arizona, and ten pass breakups, as the Cal secondary held opponents to under 200 passing yards in 11 out of 13 games.

Bynum became a team captain in 2019, contributing his most tackles in a season with 63, including a team-high of 12 against Stanford. He started every game for the Bears again, with his sole interception coming against Washington.

Currently, Bynum is Cal's active leader in pass breakups (ranking 5th all-time in Cal history) and interceptions.