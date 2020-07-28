Marcel Dancy, an Allstate Good Works Team member and a senior running back, returns for the Bears as a change of pace back for projected starter Chris Brown Jr. Dancy's time at Cal has been marked by his contributions in the community and a break-out second half against Washington that sparked Cal to a win in Seattle.

Dancy got to Cal in 2018 as a walk-on from nearby Laney College, and played in four games, redshirting to preserve eligibility. Dancy made his biggest impact against Idaho State, rushing 11 times for 80 yards and his first touchdown at Cal. Injuries kept him on the redshirting path in addition to Patrick Laird and Chris Brown taking the vast majority of RB reps that year.

2019 saw Dancy make his first start, against Ole Miss, along with playing a massive role in a road victory in Seattle. Dancy carried the ball only seven times, but he went for 72 yards and both of Cal's touchdowns in the 20-19 win over the Huskies. Dancy carried the ball 57 times for 248 yards and two touchdowns in 2019, along with 20 receptions for 153 yards. Dancy has a reputation as Cal's shiftiest running back, as per Pro Football Focus, he has has avoided 25 tackles in his 71 carries and 7 tackles over his 22 receptions. He has not fumbled over his time at Cal.

Dancy has also earned Allstate Good Works team honors for his work as a coach for the Oakland Dynamites, a youth football and cheer squad. He also raised over $14,000 for Burkhalter Elementary in Oakland, helping to purchase groceries for 100 low-income families that have been impacted by COVID-19 during the past four months.