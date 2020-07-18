Josh Drayden has been an interesting case at Cal over his four years playing in Berkeley. He saw the field immediately as a true freshman in 2016, a year that produced his highest rep count of any season (at least on defense, taking 405 reps at cornerback), but has been a part of a competitive defensive backfield ever since.

Drayden, since the coaching change to Justin Wilcox, has been moved back and forth between the outside and inside at cornerback, mainly playing in the slot in 2019 and 2017, while mainly playing on the outside in 2018. He's had success at both, but the slot has been where more of his reps have come and where they'll continue to be at in 2020.

Drayden, after 2017 and 2018 seasons where he played in all 25 games, he took advantage of the four-game redshirt rule in 2019, in order to star in Cal's defensive backfield in 2020. Drayden did have one of the best games of his career against Washington State with six tackles and two TFLs against the Cougars, making a number of stops on Wazzu's many swing passes and bubble screens.

Career Stats: 64 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss (-10 yards), two interceptions, one pick-six (against Oregon State in 2018) eight pass breakups, 10 passes defended and three quarterback hurries

Drayden also wrote a piece for CalBears.com, discussing the need to use his voice and platform to create meaningful change in the wake of George Floyd's murder and the protests that have followed.

READ: Golden Bear Voices, Josh Drayden