Golden Bear Roster Rundown: No.19 Cameron Goode
This is a continuing series running down Cal's football roster for the 2020 season.
Cal Career
Cameron Goode is among the top 3 players at Cal that benefited the most from Justin Wilcox coming to Cal. Alongside Evan Weaver (who became an all-American at inside linebacker) and Camryn Bynum (who should be a four year starter at corner), Goode has found his fit at outside linebacker in Cal's 3-4 base defense.
Goode redshirted after coming in with the class of 2016, not seeing his first playing time until Wilcox and company came in. From there, Goode has started every game that he's played in, 22 out of Cal's 38 games since the start of the 2017 season.
The biggest piece regarding Goode has been the injuries that have kept him out, with the redshirt senior to be missing the last three games of 2017, the last twelve games of 2018 after an injury in the season-opener, and the Ole Miss game in 2019.
When he's been healthy, Goode has given the Bears athleticism and explosiveness from the outside linebacker spot. He's returned his two interceptions for touchdowns, one being a game sealer against Ole Miss, with the second being a do-it-yourself play against North Carolina in 2018, where he batted a ball to himself and returned it for a score.
Goode came as close as any Bear has to the double digit sack mark (last eclipsed by Zack Follett in 2008) in 2019, with 9.5 sacks. He had five of those over the final three games, along with the final stop against Stanford to bring back the Axe for the Bears.
For his career, Goode is currently Cal's active leader for tackles for loss and sacks, as he's amassed 106 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss (-97 yards), 11.0 sacks (-71 yards), two interceptions returned for 70 yards with two touchdowns, five pass breakups, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and six quarterback hurries
Expectations for 2020
Goode is Cal's top pass rusher and might be the most talented player on the Bears' defense when healthy. He checks the boxes for what Tim DeRuyter wants at the position, a long, twitchy athlete who can set an edge. At a listed 235 lbs, Goode has the heft to be effective at his position, while also being able to cover a zone and in the flats.
Injury will be the limiting factor for Goode, who was out for the shortened spring practices. Depending on what kind of season 2020 ends up being, he should be healthy for the start of the year.
Recruiting Flashback
Goode committed to Cal over the summer of 2015, and stuck with his commitment despite some late pushes from Nebraska and Vanderbilt in January of 2016. He was one of only two linebackers in the class, along with Junior College transfer Jordan Kunaszyk.