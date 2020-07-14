Cameron Goode is among the top 3 players at Cal that benefited the most from Justin Wilcox coming to Cal. Alongside Evan Weaver (who became an all-American at inside linebacker) and Camryn Bynum (who should be a four year starter at corner), Goode has found his fit at outside linebacker in Cal's 3-4 base defense.

Goode redshirted after coming in with the class of 2016, not seeing his first playing time until Wilcox and company came in. From there, Goode has started every game that he's played in, 22 out of Cal's 38 games since the start of the 2017 season.

The biggest piece regarding Goode has been the injuries that have kept him out, with the redshirt senior to be missing the last three games of 2017, the last twelve games of 2018 after an injury in the season-opener, and the Ole Miss game in 2019.

When he's been healthy, Goode has given the Bears athleticism and explosiveness from the outside linebacker spot. He's returned his two interceptions for touchdowns, one being a game sealer against Ole Miss, with the second being a do-it-yourself play against North Carolina in 2018, where he batted a ball to himself and returned it for a score.

Goode came as close as any Bear has to the double digit sack mark (last eclipsed by Zack Follett in 2008) in 2019, with 9.5 sacks. He had five of those over the final three games, along with the final stop against Stanford to bring back the Axe for the Bears.

For his career, Goode is currently Cal's active leader for tackles for loss and sacks, as he's amassed 106 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss (-97 yards), 11.0 sacks (-71 yards), two interceptions returned for 70 yards with two touchdowns, five pass breakups, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and six quarterback hurries