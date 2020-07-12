Branden Smith saw his most extended playing time as a Golden Bear in 2019, getting on the field nearly exclusively in a nickel role for the Bears. In fact, 87 of his 104 snaps taken on defense were as a slot corner from the Bears, with nearly half of those coming against Oregon and Washington State combined.

Smith came into the program in 2017 and redshirted for the Bears. He was a member of Cal's track team as a true freshman, recording a 10.98 100 and running leadoff on Cal's 4x100 team, which recorded a 41.07 in the event. Smith only ran track as a true freshman before focusing on football moving forward.

Smith ended up playing in seven games as a redshirt freshman, making his debut against North Carolina with a tackle. He ended up playing half the season before suffering an injury that took him out after the Oregon State game. Per Pro Football Focus, Smith played 17 snaps on defense, 91 on special teams.

2019 saw Smith see more time both on defense and special teams. With Traveon Beck dealing with injuries and Josh Drayden only playing in four games in order to redshirt. Smith played in 12 of 13 games, missing the Big Game, and finished the year with 11 total tackles and a pass breakup. Smith took the 8th most reps on special teams, with 147 in addition to his 104 reps on defense.