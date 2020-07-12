Golden Bear Roster Rundown: No. 18 Branden Smith
This is a continuing series running down Cal's football roster for the 2020 season.
Cal Career
Branden Smith saw his most extended playing time as a Golden Bear in 2019, getting on the field nearly exclusively in a nickel role for the Bears. In fact, 87 of his 104 snaps taken on defense were as a slot corner from the Bears, with nearly half of those coming against Oregon and Washington State combined.
Smith came into the program in 2017 and redshirted for the Bears. He was a member of Cal's track team as a true freshman, recording a 10.98 100 and running leadoff on Cal's 4x100 team, which recorded a 41.07 in the event. Smith only ran track as a true freshman before focusing on football moving forward.
Smith ended up playing in seven games as a redshirt freshman, making his debut against North Carolina with a tackle. He ended up playing half the season before suffering an injury that took him out after the Oregon State game. Per Pro Football Focus, Smith played 17 snaps on defense, 91 on special teams.
2019 saw Smith see more time both on defense and special teams. With Traveon Beck dealing with injuries and Josh Drayden only playing in four games in order to redshirt. Smith played in 12 of 13 games, missing the Big Game, and finished the year with 11 total tackles and a pass breakup. Smith took the 8th most reps on special teams, with 147 in addition to his 104 reps on defense.
Expectations for 2020
With Traveon Beck having graduated, Smith should see a handful more reps than he had in 2019, so long as there's a 2020. Josh Drayden may be the starter at the nickel corner position at this point, but the addition of the Star position (a hybrid safety/nickel/linebacker) means that Smith will also be competing for reps alongside Daniel Scott and Trey Paster among others.
Smith should also continue to see time on special teams units, where he played on kickoff coverage, punt return, and punt coverage units.
Recruiting Flashback
Smith was a late offer for Justin Wilcox and company as they tried to put together a class with a few weeks in January to do so. Smith came for a visit on the final weekend to do so in January of 2017, and was one of six players from that visit weekend to commit. Smith chose Cal over offers from BYU, UCLA, and San Jose State, choosing the Bears on a live broadcast on Fox Sports West.
Smith was a 3-star cornerback, who held school records at Paraclete on their track team, in the 60 meters (7.04), 100 meters (10.67), 200 meters (21.57 wind aided), and as a part of the 4x100 team.