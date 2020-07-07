Monroe Young has had a couple of setbacks over his first two years at Cal since coming in during the summer of 2018. The now-redshirt sophomore came into the program with opportunity to earn some early playing time, as the Bears didn't have much in the way of wide receiver depth. Young looked solid in the early portion of fall camp, but suffered an upper body injury that kept him out for a good chunk of camp, and Young ended up playing 6 reps on offense in 2018, redshirting for the year.

Young also had a strong spring ball session in 2019, showing a rapport with Chase Garbers and making a handful of big plays during the sessions, and he appeared to be firmly in the rotation for the fall. Injuries crept up again for Young, who ended up only playing 41 reps in 2019 through the latter portion of the year, 16 of those coming against Washington State. Young was only targeted once, per Pro Football Focus, during the Washington State game, and still has not had his first career catch.