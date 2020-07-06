Spencer Brasch was thrown into a difficult situation as a true freshman, as the former Higley High School quarterback had his first reps in-game late against Oregon State after Devon Modster went down. Brasch, behind an offensive line that had struggled all day, hit Nikko Remigio for a 17 yard gain to start the drive, then had a pass tipped and intercepted, ending the Bears' comeback hopes.

Brasch then got a start against Utah, as Modster and Garbers remained out. With multiple linemen and wideouts out for the game, Brasch went 7-19 for 47 yards against arguably the top defense in the conference, as the Bears were shutout against the Utes.

From there, as Modster and Garbers returned, Brasch returned to a backup role for the remainder of the 2019 season, finishing his freshman year 9-25 for 71 yards and an interception.