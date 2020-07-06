Golden Bear Roster Rundown: No. 13, Spencer Brasch
This is a continuing series running down Cal's football roster for the 2020 season.
Cal Career
Spencer Brasch was thrown into a difficult situation as a true freshman, as the former Higley High School quarterback had his first reps in-game late against Oregon State after Devon Modster went down. Brasch, behind an offensive line that had struggled all day, hit Nikko Remigio for a 17 yard gain to start the drive, then had a pass tipped and intercepted, ending the Bears' comeback hopes.
Brasch then got a start against Utah, as Modster and Garbers remained out. With multiple linemen and wideouts out for the game, Brasch went 7-19 for 47 yards against arguably the top defense in the conference, as the Bears were shutout against the Utes.
From there, as Modster and Garbers returned, Brasch returned to a backup role for the remainder of the 2019 season, finishing his freshman year 9-25 for 71 yards and an interception.
Expectations for 2020
Brasch, who has bulked up to 200 lbs. during the COVID-19 shutdown, is in a position to compete for the backup spot with Devon Modster. Brasch ran with the second team during the four spring practices Cal got in while Modster was out with an unspecified injury.
Brasch has kept busy throughout the shutdown, getting in throwing work with former and future teammate Kai Millner in Arizona, and he'll have to compete for playing time behind incumbent starter Chase Garbers. That said, Brasch has the quickest release out of any of the Cal quarterbacks on the roster and has the physical ability and confidence to earn playing time going forward.
Recruiting Flashback
Brasch chose Cal over offers from North Carolina State, Syracuse, and Vanderbilt among others, taking an official visit to Cal in June of 2018 and committing while in Berkeley. Brasch was one of six players from the state of Arizona to commit to Cal in the 2019 class as well.
With a strong senior year, Brasch got bumped from a low three-star prospect to a high three-star prospect, coming in as the 12th best dual threat quarterback in the country