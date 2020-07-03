Kekoa Crawford is an interesting case for the Bears, after coming in as a transfer from Michigan. Cal was undefeated when Crawford played, going 6-0 with the former Santa Margarita Catholic standout in the lineup.

In 202 offensive reps, Crawford was the 4th highest graded member of Cal's offense per Pro Football Focus (behind Jake Curhan, Chase Garbers, and Christopher Brown Jr.) with a 74.9 grade.

Crawford had his biggest game for the Bears in the opener against UC Davis with three receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns, including a 37 yards that was the first touchdown of the year for the Bears. His biggest in-game impact came against Washington, where he turned a broken play into a 25 yard catch and run, setting up the game-winning field goal to beat the Huskies.

Crawford finished 2019 with 16 receptions for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns, with no drops, an issue that plagued him at Michigan. 14 of those 16 receptions went for first downs, and when targeting Crawford, Cal QBs had a passer rating of 132.6.