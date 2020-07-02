This is a continuing series running down Cal's football roster for the 2020 season.

Cal Career

Somehow, Jeremiah Hawkins is already a senior at Cal, as he was one of a select group to play as a true freshman in 2017 (one of four with Mike Saffell, Gavin Reinwald, and Elijah Hicks) and has consistently been in the rotation at Cal ever since. Hawkins, the uncle of now-Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins, has had struggles with consistency, with drops being an issue for him. With a strong fall camp prior to the 2019 season, Hawkins appeared ready to break out, but ended up getting injured and playing the lowest rep count of the three years he'd been in Berkeley. He's had two career starts, coming against Arizona State in 2019 and Idaho State in 2018. For his career, Hawkins has played 435 reps on offense (83 in 2019), with 31 receptions, 313 yards receiving, and a touchdown (against Idaho State). He's also taken 125 reps on special teams, with five tackles on those units.

Expectations for 2020

It's the last dance for Hawkins, and with him being injured for the final half of 2019, that would lead to the assumption that he may have gotten eclipsed in the rotation by the likes of Nikko Remigio and Makai Polk, who took off over the final handful of games. That's not the case, as during the four practices of spring football, Hawkins was the most productive wideout on the field during the 11 on 11 portions of practice, making at least one 40+ yard play in every practice, usually on a deep ball. Hawkins, at least prior to Justin Baker coming in for the Bears, is likely the fastest player on the team. Hawkins will be in the receiver rotation, but another place where he could make a difference in 2020 is in the return game. With Ashtyn Davis off to the NFL, Hawkins has a chance to take over as the primary kick returner, where he'll likely compete with Baker and Deshawn Collins for the job. Hawkins, in a small sample size, has averaged 27.3 yards per return on 10 kickoff returns, with a long of 54 in 2018.

Recruiting Flashback

Hawkins, recruited by now-Texas State offensive coordinator Jacob Peeler, committed to Cal in May of 2016, joining Buena Park teammate Taariq Johnson in committing to the Bears. Even in the midst of a coaching change from Sonny Dykes to Justin Wilcox, Hawkins stuck with the Bears as a part of their 2017 class. Hawkins was one of eight players to stick with the Bears through the coaching change.

