With a three-game win streak heading into the Independence Bowl against Texas Tech Saturday, Cal was hoping to use its regular-season momentum to secure a seventh win and finish above .500 for the first time since 2019. Instead, the Bears were handed a 34-14 loss after struggling in all three phases.

“After the first quarter, we really were out of rhythm offensively and then we weren’t punting or kicking the ball very well and so the field position for the rest of the game was not good,” said Cal head coach Justin Wilcox in the postgame press conference. “Everything after that didn’t go very well.”

Cal jumped out to an extremely strong start, as a Texas Tech fumble on the kickoff — recovered by kicker Michael Luckhurst — led to a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Fernando Mendoza to Monroe Young in the first 15 seconds of the game. The Bears’ only other score of the night came at the end of the first quarter, a 1-yard rush by running back Jaydn Ott to put the Bears up 14-7.

A 15-yard touchdown pass from Texas Tech early in the second quarter would even the game at 14-14, and the Bears would not see a lead for the rest of the game. In fact, Cal was held scoreless through the final three quarters as the Red Raiders put up 27 unanswered points.

Offensively, the team looked like a shell of itself after the first quarter. Arguably, the loss of momentum came after Mendoza was injured — albeit briefly — midway through the first quarter on a rush attempt and the Bears failed to convert on fourth-and-short from the Texas Tech 5-yard line. This would be the Bears’ first of two failed fourth-down conversions of the night as the offense continued to unravel.

“We had been moving the ball effectively I thought, and we wanted to be aggressive. And yeah, when you don’t get a fourth down play, then it’s very easy to look back and say ‘Well, we should have kicked it,’” Wilcox said. “To play winning football, there’s times when you’ve got to make a fourth and short and we did not do that. So, yeah, knowing what I know now, I would have kicked it.”

Mendoza was a perfect 7 for 7 in the first quarter, throwing for 183 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Through the latter three quarters, though, Mendoza would throw for just 170 yards, accounting for three interceptions and no touchdowns.