The 123rd Big Game is set to be the strangest among a long line of strange games. It has been a game of last minute comebacks, a broken trombone, laterals, and everything that makes college football wonderful. Legends are forged in the Big Game, with Chase Garbers being the latest to etch his name into the lore of the contest, with his 16 yard touchdown run to give the Bears the Axe for the first time in a decade. Now, a year after fans stormed the field at Stanford Stadium, there will be no fans in Memorial Stadium. There will be assorted media in the pressbox, a bunch of cardboard cutouts, and two teams searching for their first win of the 2020 season. Cal comes off a heartbreaker of a loss to Oregon State, where Chase Garbers' final pass was tipped at the line and picked in a 31-27 loss to the Beavers. Stanford did not play last week, their game was canceled due to Washington State having COVID-19 issues, and are coming off a 35-32 loss to Colorado two weeks ago. Cal is looking to keep the Axe they won a year ago. Stanford is looking to take it back after a decade of keeping it in Palo Alto.

Game Details

Who: Stanford Cardinal When: Friday November 27th, 1:30 PM Where: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA TV: Fox Radio: KGO 810 Cal Game Notes | Stanford Game Notes Injuries/Out: Game time decisions: C Mike Saffell, RB Christopher Brown Jr. Likely Unavailable: LT Will Craig, LG Valentino Daltoso, RT Jake Curhan, TE Collin Moore, OLB Braxten Croteau, NG Stanley McKenzie

What This Game Means

Despite the lack of a crowd and some of the pageantry associated with the game, there's a handful of Bay Area natives ready to go with the history of the game on their minds. Cal offensive line coach Angus McClure is one of them, as the San Rafael native grew up attending Cal games (sitting in the North family section), and he'll be participating in his first as a coach. "Growing up here in the Bay Area, I know the importance of this game," McClure said, "I’ve come as a fan to watch the game, always rooting for the blue and gold, no question. Especially with my bloodlines and family attending this university, I’m proud to take the field with the Bears and I know what this means to the Cal community, alumni, and our supporters." Cal starting defensive end JH Tevis grew up on the other side of the rivalry. The South Bay native has Stanford in his bloodline, with his father and uncle both suiting up for the Cardinal, and attended what he estimates to be over 50 Stanford home games over the years. "I grew up a big Stanford fan with my dad (playing for Stanford)," Tevis noted, "he loves college football and I remember watching Toby Gerhart, Andrew Luck, and we had a lot of those guys over at the house, the Whalens (Ryan and Griff), Moose Martin, there were plenty of guys, Richard Sherman. I grew up around those guys, I think we had them over for Thanksgiving actually." Tevis ended up being Cal's first commit in the 2018 class, working his way into the starting lineup in 2020 after playing sparingly in 2019, and after playing only one play in the Bears' win last year, he's ready for more. "It means a lot to me," Tevis said of the Big Game. "I’ve been thinking about this game ever since I committed to Cal to be honest, I’m excited to play them."

Last Time They Played

Cal took the Axe back in 2019 after a decade without in a 24-20 victory over the Cardinal. Chase Garbers capped off a 75 yard drive with a 16 yard touchdown scramble, two plays after connecting with Trevon Clark on a 37 yard reception to set the Bears up for the score. Cal took 1:07 of gametime to make up the needed 75 yards, scoring with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter. Stanford took a lead with a 4th quarter field goal, after the Bears tied it on a Garbers to Nikko Remigio 18 yard reception. Remigio received the Berkeley Breakfast Club award for the top Cal performer in the Big Game. He finished with 9 receptions for 157 yards and a score, the first 100 yard game receiving for a Cal player in over two years. Garbers finished 20-30 for 285 yards and a touchdown passing. In addition, Cal made the final stop on a 4th and 1, where Cameron Goode made the final tackle on Cameron Scarlett to bring the Axe back to Berkeley for the first time since 2009.

Three Keys to the Game