After scoring just 22 points over the previous two games, Cal only reinforced fans' offensive concerns by coming out scoreless in the first half Saturday night vs. Washington.

The Golden Bears did rally somewhat to tie the game in the third quarter and had the ball down one score late, but nothing that transpired in this 28-21 loss to the Huskies is going to inspire any confidence in Justin Wilcox's squad -- and Bill Musgrave's offense -- moving forward.

"I thought our players gave us everything they had, and in the first half we didn't quite get enough going on offense. In the second half, we needed one more stop somewhere. And we didn't get it done. They're a good team. So that's the bottom line," Wilcox said.

Quarterback Jack Plummer tried to do his part, completing 21 of 34 passes for 245 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, but he was sacked 5 times behind a maligned offensive line that had been struggling and then entered this game without right guard Matthew Cindric.

The veteran interior lineman was one of several notable scratches due to injury, along with cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns and edge rusher Odua Isibor.

In Cindric's case, his unspecified upper body injury is season-ending.

"He'll be out for the rest of the season, unfortunately," Wilcox said. "He's an extremely tough guy. He got injured early in the game last week and really didn't mention it and just played the entire game, and unfortunately it's an injury that needs to be repaired and will miss the rest of the year, but he is a warrior of a person."

For as much as Cal (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) struggled offensively early on, so do did Washington (6-2, 3-2), which led just 6-0 at halftime after two early Parker Henry field goals.

The Bears broke through on their first drive of the second half, moving 75 yards on 8 plays and scoring on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Plummer to J.Michael Sturdivant.

After the Huskies went back ahead on a 6-yard Cameron Davis touchdown run and two-point conversion pass to Ja'Lynn Polk, Cal tied it again at 14-14 late in third on a 48-yard Plummer to Sturdivant touchdown on a third-and-7.

As the Bears offense finally started to warm up, its defense cratered as the Huskies would end up scoring touchdowns on its first three drives of the second half.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw a 13-yard touchdown to Jalen McMillan and a 36-yard touchdown to Richard Newton as the Huskies pulled away.

Credit Plummer, who continued to give the offense life, hitting Mavin Anderson for completions of 11 and 34 yards to get the Bears moving down two scores. He later hit Anderson for an 8-yard touchdown on fourth down to make it a one-score game again, but the QB was sacked twice on the next drive resulting in a quick punt and the Bears turned it over on downs on their final possession.

With three straight losses now and Oregon and USC -- the Pac-12's two best offenses -- on the schedule next, the Bears' situation is starting to look dire.

"I thought our guys competed really hard. I thought we made some plays offensively in the second half -- big catches, catch and runs. Jack stood in there under some pressure and delivered the ball. The story is going to be the missed opportunities on each side of the ball," Wilcox said. "In the first half, a couple missed opportunities on offense to get down in scoring position and make something happen. And a couple in the second half. And defensively, especially in the second half, there was some opportunities to create some longer down and distances, knock a ball down where we were just short, and in a game like that against a team like that those are the plays you've got to make. There were probably five or six that turn the tide for you, and we didn't get it done."