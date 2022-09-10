The Golden Bears are 2-0 -- that’s the first takeaway here.

Cardiac Cal managed to squeak out a 20-14 win Saturday after a hot start and a slow finish, but at the end of the day this is an undefeated team through two weeks.

That said, there is a litany of things the Bears can be better at, as Justin Wilcox readily acknowledged, but there is an expectation that this is a team that can actually make improvements.

It’s not time to hit the panic button by any stretch, but there does need to be some more consistency out of a team that clearly can be capable of being very good. If there was no hope for that ceiling, no one would be upset about failing to reach it. That's where the valid frustration comes in ...

The Bears can do better, but so far it hasn't cost them.

Scoring summary

First Quarter

11:08, Cal - 2-yard rush by Jaydn Ott. 7-0, Bears

3:52, Cal - 12-yard reception to Jaydn Ott from Jack Plummer. 14-0, Bears

Second Quarter

14:55, UNLV - 11-yard reception (sweep) to Kyle Williams from Doug Brumfield. 14-7, Bears

1:58, Cal - 21-yard field goal from Dario Longhetto is good. 17-7, Bears

Third Quarter

8:21, Cal - 30-yard field goal from Dario Longhetto is good. 20-7, Bears

7:04, UNLV - 31-yard rush from Aidan Robbins. 20-14, Bears

Fourth Quarter

None

Turning point of the game

Cal’s defense getting a fourth-down stop with 5 minutes to play in the third quarter prevented disaster for the Bears, as UNLV went for it on fourth-and-7 from the Cal 39 with the hosts leading by just 6 points. From then on out, it was the defense bailing out this squad again. Cal came out flat in the second half initially, but after that point the defense really stepped up to the challenge and held UNLV (mostly) in check the rest of the way. In a game that ended up being way closer than many may have expected or hoped, getting that stop may have saved Cal from faltering further.

Bears' offensive player of the game: RB Jaydn Ott

This marks two weeks in a row where the most consistent spark on the team has come from the dynamic freshman. The team's two touchdowns and 68 total yards were enough to get this honor tonight. His speed and ability just change what Cal is able to do on offense, which is a nice crutch to lean on when times get tough.

Cal’s defensive player of the game: CB Lu-Magia Hearns

Hearns picked up two pass breakups and a lot of high quality coverage snaps against a UNLV squad that didn’t necessarily shy away from him. Hearns is going to have to play under pressure in his career with the Bears and this week was no different. Being labeled as Cal’s CB1 is going to mean that when teams, like UNLV, have bonafide studs at WR1 he's going to have to rise to the challenge. Today (like most days) he passed that test.

Bears' play of the game:

Jaydn Ott’s high flying touchdown grab