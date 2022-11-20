Cal has done it. For the first time since 2008, the California Golden Bears (4-7, 2-6 in conference) have beaten the Stanford Cardinal (3-8, 1-8 in conference) at home in the Big Game. The 27-20 win may not be the biggest margin in history, but they all count the same at the end of the day. Saturday's 27-20 victory breaks a six-game skid for the Bears as they, at long last, get at least one more win in a challenging season. But, whenever you can grab a win in this game, it makes the season just a little bit sweeter.

Scoring summary

First Quarter 12:08, Stanford - Mitch Leigber 1 yard rush. 7-0, Cardinal 10:00, Cal - Dario Longhetto 54 yard field goal is good. 7-3, Cardinal 3:47, Stanford - Joshua Karty 42 yard field goal is good. 10-3, Cardinal 0:33, Cal - Dario Longhetto 38 yard field goal is good. 10-6, Cardinal Second Quarter N/A Third Quarter 8:31, Stanford - Elijah Higgins 9 yard reception from Tanner McKee. 17-6, Cardinal Fourth Quarter 11:18, Cal - Monroe Young 1 yard reception from Jack Plummer; 2pt is no good. 17-12, Cardinal 9:45, Cal - Daniel Scott forces a fumble which is recovered by Jeremiah Earby, who subsequently fumbles and it is recovered by Jackson Sirmon for a TD; 2pt is good. 20-17, Cal 0:58, Cal - Jaydn Ott 1 yard rush. 27-17, Cal 0:00, Stanford. Joshua Karty 61 yard field goal is good. 27-20, Cal

Turning point of the game

Daniel Scott’s big forced fumble that was returned by Jackson Sirmon for a touchdown fundamentally changed the complexion of the game. Not only did it give the Bears the lead, it shut the door on any idea that Stanford was going to be able to get the job done on offense as the night went on. The Bears had a rough first quarter and then really stuffed the Cardinal in a locker as the game went on.

Bears offensive player of the game

Jaydn Ott and Jeremiah Hunter got it done for Cal on Saturday. Hunter’s 5-catch, 103-yard performance alongside Ott’s 21 touches for 148 yards were over 63% of the team’s total yards in the win — plenty of cause for celebration. These two Bears have been dynamite this season for Cal and have earned every bit of praise they’ve received so far this year. For however many struggles the offense has had, they’ve been the bright spots.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PTiBUSEUgTU9WRSDinqHvuI/inqHvuI/inqHvuI88YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phY2twbHVtbWVyMTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEphY2twbHVtbWVyMTM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KZGh1bnRlcl8zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBKZGh1bnRlcl8zPC9hPjxicj48YnI+8J+TuiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFjMTJOZXR3b3JrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBQYWMxMk5ldHdvcms8L2E+ICA8YnI+8J+TsSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vM09JeEhXa2ozNCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNPSXhIV2tqMzQ8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Jl YXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CZWFy czwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv QmlnR2FtZTEyNT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0JpZ0dhbWUxMjU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JaVl5Z09w N3cwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSWlZeWdPcDd3MDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBDYWwgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDYWxGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWxGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NDExNzkxNTE1 ODAxMTkwND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Bears defensive player of the game

Who else could it be but Daniel Scott? A huge forced fumble and a late interception that led to a Cal touchdown was absolutely, unequivocally, the difference in the game. Scott was the difference in the win, and it’s only fitting that the super senior gets to end the game against Stanford on his senior night. An unbelievable performance from him Saturday keeps that Axe in Berkeley.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EQU5JRUwuIFNDT1RULiBUQUtFUlMuIPCfkYo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RoZURTY290dDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QHRoZURTY290dDc8L2E+IHdpdGggdGhlIHBpY2shITxicj48YnI+8J+T uiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFjMTJOZXR3b3Jr P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQYWMxMk5ldHdvcms8L2E+ICA8YnI+ 8J+TsSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM09JeEhXa2ozNCI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzNPSXhIV2tqMzQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JlYXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CZWFyczwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmlnR2FtZTEyNT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JpZ0dhbWUxMjU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EZm1HUXFCV3cyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGZtR1Fx Qld3MjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYWwgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDYWxGb290YmFs bCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWxGb290YmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTU5NDE1MTQ0ODA5ODQ1NTU1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Cal play of the game

Scott’s strip sack that turned into Jackson Sirmon’s touchdown was so much fun. When you talk about momentum changing plays and huge swings, what else can you ask for? In true ‘The Play’ fashion, Cal found a way to make it weird and make it work in its favor.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaXJtb24gU2Nvb3AgJiMzOTtuIFNjb3JlISEhIPCfmKQ8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2phY2tzb25fc2lybW9uP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqYWNrc29uX3Npcm1vbjwvYT4gcnVtYmxlcyAzNyB5 YXJkcyB0byBwdXQgdGhlIEJlYXJzIGluIGZyb250ITxicj48YnI+8J+TuiB8 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFjMTJOZXR3b3JrP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQYWMxMk5ldHdvcms8L2E+ICA8YnI+8J+T sSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM09JeEhXa2ozNCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzNPSXhIV2tqMzQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0JlYXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CZWFyczwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmlnR2FtZTEyNT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JpZ0dhbWUxMjU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby92TkN2dGRVOGVNIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdk5DdnRkVThl TTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDYWwgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDYWxGb290YmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWxGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTU5NDE0MzQ2OTg3NzkzNjEyOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5O b3ZlbWJlciAyMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Why Cal won the game

Big plays and a big crowd. Cal sold over 51,000 tickets for a sellout at home for the Big Game. Having the ability to get the crowd loud and assist in building or taking away momentum is huge, and new, for Cal. In addition to this, the Bears made enough big-time plays (to Jaydn Ott and Jeremiah Hunter) that some issues in the red zone didn’t matter in the final box score.



What it means for the Bears

It means that even if Cal won’t go bowling, the Axe stays home after a home win in front of a sold-out crowd. The ‘sold out’ part of this shouldn’t be understated. The Bears desperately need to get fans back invested in the program, and the best way to do that is to win the big games (and the Big Game) at every opportunity. This marks a two-year winning streak for Cal in the Big Game, the first such streak for Cal since the 2008 and 2009 seasons. Getting the win as the Bears are trying to find a way to paint a different picture of this season for the fans, boosters and potential recruits. Pulling this sort of win out against a hated rival is big. It’s bigger than big, actually, it’s the Big Game.

Cal stats