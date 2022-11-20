Game breakdown: Cal takes down Stanford in 125th Big Game
Cal has done it.
For the first time since 2008, the California Golden Bears (4-7, 2-6 in conference) have beaten the Stanford Cardinal (3-8, 1-8 in conference) at home in the Big Game.
The 27-20 win may not be the biggest margin in history, but they all count the same at the end of the day. Saturday's 27-20 victory breaks a six-game skid for the Bears as they, at long last, get at least one more win in a challenging season.
But, whenever you can grab a win in this game, it makes the season just a little bit sweeter.
Scoring summary
First Quarter
12:08, Stanford - Mitch Leigber 1 yard rush. 7-0, Cardinal
10:00, Cal - Dario Longhetto 54 yard field goal is good. 7-3, Cardinal
3:47, Stanford - Joshua Karty 42 yard field goal is good. 10-3, Cardinal
0:33, Cal - Dario Longhetto 38 yard field goal is good. 10-6, Cardinal
Second Quarter
N/A
Third Quarter
8:31, Stanford - Elijah Higgins 9 yard reception from Tanner McKee. 17-6, Cardinal
Fourth Quarter
11:18, Cal - Monroe Young 1 yard reception from Jack Plummer; 2pt is no good. 17-12, Cardinal
9:45, Cal - Daniel Scott forces a fumble which is recovered by Jeremiah Earby, who subsequently fumbles and it is recovered by Jackson Sirmon for a TD; 2pt is good. 20-17, Cal
0:58, Cal - Jaydn Ott 1 yard rush. 27-17, Cal
0:00, Stanford. Joshua Karty 61 yard field goal is good. 27-20, Cal
Turning point of the game
Daniel Scott’s big forced fumble that was returned by Jackson Sirmon for a touchdown fundamentally changed the complexion of the game.
Not only did it give the Bears the lead, it shut the door on any idea that Stanford was going to be able to get the job done on offense as the night went on. The Bears had a rough first quarter and then really stuffed the Cardinal in a locker as the game went on.
Bears offensive player of the game
Jaydn Ott and Jeremiah Hunter got it done for Cal on Saturday.
Hunter’s 5-catch, 103-yard performance alongside Ott’s 21 touches for 148 yards were over 63% of the team’s total yards in the win — plenty of cause for celebration.
These two Bears have been dynamite this season for Cal and have earned every bit of praise they’ve received so far this year. For however many struggles the offense has had, they’ve been the bright spots.
Bears defensive player of the game
Who else could it be but Daniel Scott?
A huge forced fumble and a late interception that led to a Cal touchdown was absolutely, unequivocally, the difference in the game.
Scott was the difference in the win, and it’s only fitting that the super senior gets to end the game against Stanford on his senior night. An unbelievable performance from him Saturday keeps that Axe in Berkeley.
Cal play of the game
Scott’s strip sack that turned into Jackson Sirmon’s touchdown was so much fun.
When you talk about momentum changing plays and huge swings, what else can you ask for? In true ‘The Play’ fashion, Cal found a way to make it weird and make it work in its favor.
Why Cal won the game
Big plays and a big crowd.
Cal sold over 51,000 tickets for a sellout at home for the Big Game. Having the ability to get the crowd loud and assist in building or taking away momentum is huge, and new, for Cal.
In addition to this, the Bears made enough big-time plays (to Jaydn Ott and Jeremiah Hunter) that some issues in the red zone didn’t matter in the final box score.
What it means for the Bears
It means that even if Cal won’t go bowling, the Axe stays home after a home win in front of a sold-out crowd.
The ‘sold out’ part of this shouldn’t be understated. The Bears desperately need to get fans back invested in the program, and the best way to do that is to win the big games (and the Big Game) at every opportunity.
This marks a two-year winning streak for Cal in the Big Game, the first such streak for Cal since the 2008 and 2009 seasons. Getting the win as the Bears are trying to find a way to paint a different picture of this season for the fans, boosters and potential recruits.
Pulling this sort of win out against a hated rival is big.
It’s bigger than big, actually, it’s the Big Game.
Cal stats
Passing
Jack Plummer: 23/43, 280 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions
Rushing
Jaydn Ott: 18 rushes, 97 yards, 1 touchdown
DeCarlos Brooks: 1 rush, 19 yards
Receiving
Jeremiah Hunter: 5 catches, 103 yards
J. Michael Sturdivant: 5 catches, 70 yards
Jaydn Ott: 3 catches, 51 yards
Mavin Anderson: 7 catches, 49 yards
Monroe Young: 2 catches, 8 yards, 1 touchdown
Defense
Oluwafemi Oladejo: 11 tackles (6 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble
Daniel Scott: 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 forced fumble, 1 interception
Craig Woodson: 6 tackles (4 solo)
Xavier Carlton: 6 tackles (5 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss
Jackson Sirmon: 5 tackles (1 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery