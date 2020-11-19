In news originally reported Wednesday by Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Cal men's basketball confirmed that sophomore guard Jarred Hyder had his NCAA waiver denied, and will not be able to play this season. Hyder transferred to Cal from Fresno State in the offseason, and despite the NCAA ruling that this season would not count toward eligibility, the San Bernardino native will not be able to play for the Bears in the 2020-21 season.

"I am certainly disappointed in the news, especially in a year where all student-athletes have been granted the year back due to the COVID-19 pandemic," head coach Mark Fox said in a statement. "We will continue to support Jarred and work on his development as he sits out the season as a redshirt. Our staff and team look forward to him having a terrific career at Cal whenever he is able to take the court." Hyder does have a redshirt year available, playing as a true freshman for Fresno State a year ago. The sophomore averaged averaging 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs and played with Matt Bradley on Team Eleate on the AAU circuit in high school.

Where Cal Goes Now